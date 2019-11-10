Volkswagen BIODiversity Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Volkswagen Chattanooga hosted their inaugural BIODiversity Expo today.

This event was held to educate the community about preservation and celebrate our environment here in Chattanooga.

Participants could enjoy family friendly activities, crafts and see a screening of “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia.”

Many different Wildlife rescue organizations were there to talk about how important it is to keep our environment clean.

Cera Odell from Opie Acres says, “If we lose possums, our ecosystems would suffer greatly. One possum can eat about 5,000 ticks in one season. They also take care of venomous snakes as they are naturally immune to a lot of the venom. Without possums especially, we would be in a world of hurt.”

Opie Acres is a wildlife rescue that specializes in possums and flying squirrels.