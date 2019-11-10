Santa Arrives At Hamilton Place

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Santa arrived today at Hamilton Place Mall!

Santa rode in on an old school Chattanooga fire truck.

He was escorted by the Salvation Army, and our very own Kay Blevins and Taylor Bishop.

Santa will be at the mall from now until Christmas Eve.

Hamilton Place will be hosting different events every week until he heads back to the North Pole.

Taylor Bostwick with Hamilton Place Mall says, “Every Monday night is pet night. We call it Santa Paws. You can bring in any pet that you want and get a picture with Santa. Every Thursday night, we’re having different characters come in so, princesses, super heroes, Harry Potter, come meet your favorite character, get photos and hang out with Santa.”

The Salvation Army will be outside of Hamilton Place taking donations as well.