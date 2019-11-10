LSU stays at No. 1, Georgia up to No. 5

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF & AP) — LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.

After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.

Georgia moved up a spot to fifth after shutting out Missouri in Athens. The Dawgs are followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.

Auburn slips a spot to No. 13 after an off week. Four SEC teams are represented in the Top 25.

No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.

