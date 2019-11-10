CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A small community in East Chattanooga hosted their sixth annual Glass Street Live block party.

The Glass House Collective and Glass Street Live event committee put on this event that featured, food music,local vendors and 20 different artists performing.

The acts included spoken word, local singers and rappers got in on the action as well.

Some of the event organizers say that this event is just what the community needs to keep a positive and uplifting attitude.

Cameron C-Grimey says, “It’s important because it shows off the growth and development of East Chattanooga. Especially, the street area. How much the residents and community activists have been putting into this neighborhood to revitalize it and make it a safe fun place for the community and for the children.”

Mayor Andy Berke and Councilman Oglesby also stopped by to say a few words to the community.