Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 8th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Bundle Up! Breezy And Colder Mornings Ahead!



Lots of sunshine returns for Friday, but it will stay breezy and chilly with highs only around 50. Clear skies and quickly getting cold Friday with lows near 30.

After a frosty start, lots of sunshine for Saturday and cool with highs in the mid 50’s. More sunshine and pleasant for Sunday with highs warming into the low 60’s.

Increasing clouds and mild Monday with showers moving in late. Much colder by Tuesday morning with a brief wintry mix possible. The coldest air of the season in store through the middle of next week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 66 & 43

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

