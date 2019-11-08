Sheriff Sisk releases more information on Kelly Ann McInnes

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) Sheriff Gary Sisk is releasing more information on the disappearance of Kelly Ann McInnes.

Yesterday, her sister questioned why there was no search going on for her.

Now the Sheriff reveals there is more to the story.

He says the family told them that McInnes had packed her vehicle and left her home in Ringgold with most of her possessions. (They did not reveal that in any public interviews).

They say she also suffers from mental health issues but is off her medication.

Her vehicle was spotted on Tuesday in the Atlanta area by a camera license plate reader, but it was gone by the time police arrived to check it out.

Then they learned she rented a room in Jasper, Georgia on Wednesday.

Again, she was gone by the time police arrived, but the Hotel personnel said she was alone.

Her car was spotted again in Marietta on Wednesday night.

Then her debit car was used to buy gas today in Savannah.

Family members tell authorities she may be headed to South Carolina or Florida.

“Although McInnes is a legal adult and is legally able to leave her residence, there is still concern about her mental welfare. There is no evidence to suggest McInnes is with anyone else or being held or manipulated against her will.”

They will continue to check on her welfare.

If you have any information about Kelly Ann McInnes, please contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424 or (706)935-2323, or your local law enforcement agency.