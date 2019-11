AUBURN, Alabama (WDEF) – New court documents out today say witnesses saw Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping.

29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested for her kidnapping late Thursday night in Florida.

- Advertisement -

The court documents against him say he was seen forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then driving it off.

The victim has not been found as of yet.

She was a student at Southern Union College in Auburn.