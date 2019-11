VILLANOW, Georgia (WDEF) – The U.S. Forest Service has had to close the Johns Mountain Overlook Road because of vandals.

The overlook is a popular north Georgia destination to look at fall colors.

But vandals have spray painted pentagrams and obscene messages on the decking and signs at the overlook.

They say the damage is worse than the pictures they posted show.

Park officials say it will be closed indefinitely.