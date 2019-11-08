Dalton Police identify man suspected of lewd acts at a Subway

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police have identified a man accused of lewd acts at a fast food restaurant.

It happened last Sunday afternoon at the Subway restaurant on Glenwood Avenue.

After the suspect ordered a sandwich, the employee noticed the man was exposing himself.

A Dalton Police investigator got a number of tips and identified the man.

Police believe he may be suffering from some sort of mental illness.

They will be working with prosecutors and other service providers to figure out how to handle the case.

The man is not in custody, and his name is not being released until he is charged.