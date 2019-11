CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – This morning, 18 students from Beacon Academy came for an exciting in station Weather in the classroom visit.

The science students have been studying Meteorology since school began.

They have studied instruments used to measure weather, clouds, types of storms, fronts, wind and even Astronomy.

Today, they met with Meteorologist Danielle Moss to see how forecasts work for T.V.

They really enjoyed themselves!