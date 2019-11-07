Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – November 7th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Rain Getting Closer, Followed By A Big Punch Of Cold Air!



Expect some clouds to move in through the morning. It won’t be as chilly with lows in most areas upper between 50 & 55.

For the afternoon: Cloudy, with areas of rain moving in from the West for the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be around 60. Any showers will quickly move through by Thursday night, then breezy and colder with lows in the low 30’s, dropping into the upper 20’s in the mountains.

Tomorrow: More sunshine but breezy & chilly for Friday, with highs struggling to reach 50.

Friday Night: After another cold and frosty start, lots of sunshine for Saturday with highs in the mid 50’s. Mostly sunny and pleasant for Sunday with highs 60-62.

Much colder weather is expected for next week!

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 66 & 43

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

