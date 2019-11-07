Viral black cat from Monday Night Football still on the loose

The black cat that famously darted onto the field in the middle of a Monday Night Football game this week is still on the loose. The cat stole the show during the Cowboys-Giants game at MetLife Stadium, but it quickly disappeared — and has not been seen since.

Officials at MetLife Stadium have been unable to locate the elusive feline after several days of searching, the stadium tweeted Thursday. But they haven’t given up.

The search began on Tuesday morning with multiple humane traps and a search party. After initial plans failed, the stadium brought in PuppyKittyNYCity, a no-kill shelter, to help with the search.

“We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we fell in love with Monday night,” the stadium said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and will continue to work with PuppyKittyNYCity to try to locate the black cat.”

PuppyKittyNYCity said that if the cat is caught, it will be assessed for a home or relocation, The Associated Press reports.

“Even though we want to relocate him, we still support TNR (trap, neuter, release) programs,” the nonprofit, volunteer-run rescue organization said in its release.

The stadium also denied “erroneous reports” that it houses and feeds a secret cohort of 300 feral cats on the stadium’s grounds.

“From time to time, we have seen cats on the complex and the Meadowlands Racetrack (located in the Sports Complex) has a TNR program in place and currently feeds approximately 30 band cats,” the stadium said.

Halloween isn’t over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

During the game’s second quarter, the cat wandered onto the field before sprinting through the Giants’ end zone. It eventually disappeared under a seat section. The game was delayed for about five minutes due to the disruption.

Some fans believe the cat brought bad luck — the Giants had been leading the Cowboys prior to the disruption, but ended up losing 37-18.