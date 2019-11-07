Student will be charged in rusted gun found outside elementary school

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 6th grader at a McMinn County school is being questioned after a handgun was found near the campus.

The Sheriff says that on Wednesday afternoon, a student found a rusted, unloaded handgun over a fence at E K Baker School.

School officials interviewed another student about the gun.

They say he told them he brought the gun to school last May to “show it off”, but got scared and threw it over the fence.

Investigators say the boy was released to his grandmother, and charges will follow in juvenile court.