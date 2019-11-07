Stevenson man charged with punching referee at football game

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A northeast Alabama man has been charged with punching a referee last Friday.

38 year old Johnny Ladell Gilliam from Stevenson faces third degree assault.

Investigators say he hit the referee during the North Jackson versus Arab High football game.

He turned himself in on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and has been released on bond.

Alabama law makes assaulting a sports official a Class C felony.

That means he faces between one and ten years if convicted.