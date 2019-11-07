Seven local athletes semifinalists for Tennessee Mr. Football

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Seven Tennessee Valley athletes are semi-finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. The three finalists for each region and Kicker of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

South Pittsburg running back Ronto Tipton is a semifinalist in Division I Class 1A.

In Division I Class 2A, Tyner quarterback Martavius Ryals and Meigs County quarterback Aaron Swafford are semifinalists. Swafford won Mr. Football for Division I Class 2A in 2018 as a junior.

Boyd Buchanan quarterback Eli Morris is a semifinalist for Division II Class AA.

The Baylor-McCallie rivalry extends into the award season this year as McCallie quarterback DeAngelo Hardy and Baylor wide receiver Elijah Howard are both semifinalists in Division II Class AAA.

Finally, East Hamilton kick Alen Karajic is a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year. This is the second consecutive year East Hamilton’s kicker has been considered for the award. Last year, Mason Lafollette was a finalist.

The finalists will be invited to attend the award ceremony at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Monday, Dec. 2. The event will be emceed by voice of the Titans Mike Keith.

Full release from TSSAA:

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 18thconsecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 13th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2019 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Cameron Reed, Huntland

Tanner Snyder, Lake County

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Nick McClendon, Forrest

Martavius Ryals, Tyner

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Treyveon Foster, Austin-East

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

Logan Nardozzi, Fairview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Cade Walker, Page

Colton Webb, Powell

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Cade Chambers, Maryville

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Jackson Carver, Westview

Alen Karajic, East Hamilton

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa