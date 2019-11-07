Motorcylist killed in Highway 153 wreck

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say 29 year old Gregory Allen Cole was killed when his motorcyle slammed into a car this morning.

The crash happened around 7:19 on Highway 153.

- Advertisement -

Cole was heading north on 153 and had just passed Hamill Road when a car pulled out from a parking lot.

Investigators say he began braking but then slid into the driver side of the car.

The investigation into the wreck continues.

If you have any information on it, please contact police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.