***MISSING DOG ***

Answers to Daisy

She’s white and grey.

Pink collar.

She is not microchipped, but does have a collar with tags with our information!

She does not run off. She never has.

Super sweet will not bite, rarely barks. Loves kids, and all other animals.

If you have her please bring her back- no questions will be asked. Shes our baby. Please help us find her and bring her home.

She is older about 12 years old, please bring home our Daisy.

If you have any information please please let us know. She is mine and my children’s world.

Please Share

She is my everything Please help get her home.

My number is 4238022422.