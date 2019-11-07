Jailer arrested for bringing tobacco into jail

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own Corrections Deputies.

Rod Edwards Hanna is charged Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd Degree.

Investigators say he was bringing tobacco into the jail and delivering it to an inmate.

Tobacco is considered contraband.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said “During the interview process for Corrections Deputies I warn potential employees that if they are caught bringing banned substances into the jail, they will be arrested and that is exactly what happened”.