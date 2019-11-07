Hamilton County highlights drone operation rules

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s National Drone Safety Awareness Week.

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit at Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding recreational drone pilots to be safe flying their drone.

Drones weighing between a half a pound and 55 pounds, must be registered with the F-A-A, and costs five-dollars.

It must also have a registration number marked on the outside of it.

Pilots also need to know where they can legally fly.

Another FAA requirement is that you are not allowed to fly within 5 miles of an airport without notifying the air traffic control and getting special permission

Pilots should also never lose sight of their drone, fly after dark, or over people.

You can register online here.