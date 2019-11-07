Corporal Sheila Strange is First Responder of the Month

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers are expected to approach suspects and, if necessary, take them into custody.

That can be dangerous.

A female officer in Collegedale, working alone, did that recently, and received some special recognition.

Corporal Sheila Strange is our First Responder of the Month.

Corporal Sheila Strange…a 4 year veteran of the Collegedale police department didn’t hesitate when she saw what she knew was a burglary early one morning last June.

“There wasn’t time to wait for backup. I had, I had called for backup and they were en route but they got stopped by a train..so when I saw him trying to leave out the back door I felt like I needed to go ahead and place him in custody,” said Corporal Sheila Strange, Collegedale Police Dept.

Corporal Strange saw the man inside a business where he once worked…and the owners had asked to be placed on a Watch list. She knew he wasn’t supposed to be there.

“This particular guy..we have had issues with him before. Uh, he had ran from ..he had evaded in a vehicle fire and almost hit one of our officers during that chase,” said Corporal Strange.

Earlier this week corporal Strange received the award for Merit for excellent arrest. It was presented by Chief Brian Hickman, but it came from the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum.

“She’s been a very strong leader in our organization. She’s come up through the ranks..uh and very happy that we have her. She has been a very good mentor ..not only to our regular officers but specifically to our female officers. And she takes very good care of her shift that she works on,” said Cheif Brian Hickman.

“It was unexpected …it was pretty neat. Again, I was just doing my job like I’m supposed to do,” said Strange.

Chief Hickman says Collegedale is lucky to have Sheila Strange on the police force…and we want to add our congratulations on a job well done. She is out First responder of the month.

