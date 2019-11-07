Congressman Chuck Fleischmann talks about the Opioid crisis.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and the Focus Centers of Chattanooga are teaming up to help fight the nationwide Opioid crisis.

Fleischmann spoke on what the government is doing financially to help support states and their cities to fight the disease.

Congress says prevention starts young and educating children on the real effects of these every day drugs.

Fleischmann believes one of the best ways to keep someone from relapsing is for them to get a job.

“I think as a society, we have to realize that addiction is a disease. If someone has that problem, it is a disease that requires treatment, requires ongoing treatment. So, we need to move to de-stigmatize that and one of the best ways to do that is to get that person a job,” says representative Chuck Fleischmann.

