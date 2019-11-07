Catoosa County Family Desperately Searching For Their Loved One

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- 28-year-old Kelly Ann McInnes was reported missing on Monday.

Her sister Erin Crane says, “Kelly and I have been friends since the day that she was born. She is the light of the room when she walks in. That’s when the party starts, you know what I mean? She was a complete joy. We used to call her Tigger when she was younger because she used to bounce everywhere.”

Kelly was a teacher last year in Florida and last week, she went to talk to an Air Force recruiter in Catoosa County about changing careers.

On Monday, Kelly texted her sister saying that she was going to run an errand and Erin hasn’t heard from her since.

Erin says, “She went to run an errand at 5 o’clock Monday and never came back and we don’t know where she is. And I just hope that whoever has her brings her back safely, or let’s her go. Because she wouldn’t leave and not tell anybody.”

Kelly was last seen driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with a Florida license plate reading 28-E-E-T.

Her family is desperate for answers.

Kelly’s sister says, ” Nobody’s set up a search party yet. And it’s raining so, I’m terrified that we’re not going to be able to get a trace on her and, I’m just waiting. We’re all waiting for something and I don’t know what to do next.”

Kelly’s family has hired a private investigator to help with the search.

Her sister also says, “I don’t know what the next step is, and I think that I would be better equipped to face this if I knew what to do next. Like where I should be going or who I should call.”

Kelly Ann’s family and friends have set up a $10,000 reward.

If you think you may have seen her, call the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office or 9-1-1.

The family has notified us that Kelly Ann’s plates have been spotted near Augusta but there has been no sign of her.

The Catoosa County Sheriff”s Office has not commented on this case.