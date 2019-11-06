Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – November 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) More Good Looking Weather Through Today, Then More Changes!



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be chilly, with some patchy fog. Lows will be between 40-45 in the city, upper 30’s in the Northern counties of the viewing area & closer to freezing in Western North Carolina.

For the afternoon: Lots of sunshine and pleasant weather returning, with highs back in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Overnight, expect increasing clouds and not as cool, with lows closer to 50.

Tomorrow: Clouds with areas of rain moving in, especially Thursday afternoon, with highs closer to 60. Turning breezy and colder later Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 30’s.

More sunshine but breezy, and chilly Friday with highs struggling to reach 50. Mostly sunny, continued dry and cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs 55-60.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 67 & 43

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

