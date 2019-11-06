Two Stolen SUVs from Austin Hatcher Foundation Found Damaged in Wooden Area.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The two SUVS that were stolen from the Austin Hatcher Foundation in October have been recovered.
The foundation confirms the two vehicles were found badly damaged in a wooded area near Rossville Boulevard.
The two cars were part of a therapy project for the cancer patients as part of their recovery program.
The foundation received a donation from Texas to build a 2020 Gladiator Rubicon.
The new car will replace the two damaged vehicles in the upcoming January Auction.
Chattanooga Police have arrested one suspect in the car thefts and are currently still investigating the case.