Tennessee Rotary donates to End Polio Now campaign

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Dunkin Donuts is teaming up with Tennessee Rotary to help fight Polio.

Today Dunkin Donuts presented a $500,000 check to the End Polio Now Campaign.

- Advertisement -

The money was raised through the Purple Pinkie Initiative, within a single day between nearly 100 Dunkin locations throughout Tennessee.

The purple Pinkie initiative represents the purple dye that goes onto the finger of a child when they receive the vaccine.

Rotary club member say were very close to ending polio.

“Were not only able to raise funds for polio eradication, which is of course really important but were able to raise awareness. Both for Rotary and our end Polio Now Campaign. “