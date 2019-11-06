Our Special Report on the Hope McCoy story

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The family of Hope McCoy are still trying to build awareness in our area of a very rare disorder that claimed her life.

Zia Gibbs Syndrome took her life when she was just six years old.

Now the McCoys are hoping to turn an old playground in North Chattanooga into an Inclusion Park.

Kay Blevins talks to Nicolle McCoy about her amazing daughter in a Special Report.

Zia Gibbs has only recently been identified. Tomorrow night, we’ll talk to the scientist who discovered it.