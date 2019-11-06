Red Wolves Soccer Club Plans to Upgrades

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club is expanding their lineup of services that will be part of the team’s future stadium and surrounding mixed-use development.

A VIP experience, beer garden, large youth area and space for events before and after the games are included in the designs.

The stadium amenities include sky suites, concessions, merchandise, staff offices, locker rooms and space for the team to meet.

The property is expected to generate between $6 and $7 million in tax revenue each year.

When complete, the complex will include housing, shops, restaurants, hotels, community gathering and event spaces and expansive green spaces and trails.

The property is expected to be built out over the next three to five years.

Season ticket holders are now able to purchase executive club packages.

For ticket info, contact Ty Sparks at: tsparks@chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com

