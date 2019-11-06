McCallie Lineman Jay Hardy Commits to Auburn

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) McCallie lineman Jay Hardy is considered one of the top high school football players in Tennessee, and plenty of SEC schools were looking to snag the four star recruit.

HARDY decided to make his verbal commitment Wednesday morning. He did the hat drill with the schools he was interested in. Lots of heavy hitters to choose from like Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Georgia Tech. In the end, Hardy announced he was committing to Auburn University. Then his family joined in the celebration, breaking out the Auburn swag. The 6’4, 290-pound Hardy is rated as the nation’s 5th best strong-side defensive end by 24-7 Sports. And now he’s taking his talents to the Plains.

Said Hardy:”Probably the relationships I had with the coaches. The relationship I’ve got with the players now. Just felt like home when I was down there this past weekend.”

Said McCallie head coach Ralph Potter:”I think his up-side is what really attracts them. I think he’s just now beginning to reach his potential.”

Reporter:”What are you most looking forward to doing at Auburn?”

Said Hardy:”Probably trying to win a national championship my freshman and senior year.”

Said Potter:”The thing about him too as far as the recruiting piece of it. He put it on tape. Lot of people think they have to go everywhere and do everything. We went to MUS last year in the semifinals. He played on a guy that was being recruited or was committed to LSU, and just really made him look bad, and that goes viral.”