Kelly Subaru donates Pet Oxygen Masks to Chattanooga Fire Department.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga fire department received a big donation from Kelly Subaru Wednesday morning.

The car dealership donated several animal oxygen masks to help fire fighters provide oxygen to to pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation.

This is a part of Subaru’s National ” Subaru Loves Pets” Campaign.

Fire fighters say these masks are important because pets can be exposed to toxic fumes just like humans.

Owner of Kelly Subaru says they are proud to help out our four legged family members.

“Pets are an important part of peoples lives and in the tragic event of a fire, its important pets come out as the people do,” says Tim Kelly, Dealer of Kelly Subaru.

The masks are specially designed to be used on both conscious and unconscious pets in the event of a fire.