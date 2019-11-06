Howard’s Dr. LeAndrea Ware wins Tennessee Principal of the Year

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County educator is named Tennessee Principal of the Year.

The Howard School principal, Doctor LeAndrea Ware, received the honor last night at a conference in Nashville.

- Advertisement -

Ware returned to her alma mater at the end of the 2017 to 2018 school year as interim principal.

According to the school district, her love for the school and community led her to become the permanent principal at Howard.

Ware was among nine principals selected as regional finalists.

She was nominated by her peers for the title.