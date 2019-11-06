Commissioners invited to public meeting over teacher raises, but will they go?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county commissioners this morning heard a request by a Hamilton County teacher for the Commission to join the School Board on Sunday, November 17th.

The meeting would be at the Brainerd Youth and Development Center.

Commissioner David Sharpe has received an email about this town hall forum type meeting a teacher has requested.

“I think this is a good idea. And I know it’s something that we’ve tried to do for quite some time, over the course of the past couple of years.”

But don’t expect Commissioner Tim Boyd to attend.

“I see it as a divisive move on this small group of teachers that are screaming and yelling, and uh, two of which have been in front of us and demanded things from this commission which – I reiterate – you’re barking up the wrong tree. This commission gives a lump sum to the school board. It’s their job to allocate it where they see fit.”

Mayor Jim Coppinger announced that he and Dr. Bryan Johnson have set a meeting between the two bodies for December 6th.

It will be at the Red Bank Middle school library.