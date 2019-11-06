Fire destroys Rossville business

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) — A fire destroys a Rossville business, but owners are hopeful they’ll rebuild.

It happened Tuesday night at Liberty Linen on West Lake Avenue in Rossville. Kristy Hodson spent this morning looking at what was left of her family’s business.

“Praying it was a false alarm, until we got here and saw this. It is just devastating,” Hodson said.

For three years the business provided linen services to hospitals and doctors offices.

“We’ve had a lot of support, even from people we don’t know, just saying they are praying for us and hoping that we can rebuild. We are really proud to service this area, with our customers. We are just praying that we can get back,” Hodson said.

The Rossville Fire Department and other agencies worked together to put the fire out and kept it from spreading to the business next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Nobody is really saying anything yet. They don’t know much of anything more than what we know right now,” Hodson said.

Hodson is optimistic they’ll get through this.

“We are just praying and taking it a step at a time really, minute by minute, but that is our plan to restart and get it back up and going as fast as we can,” Hodson said.