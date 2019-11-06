Committee reviewing short-term vacation rentals ordinance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga City Council Members weigh changes to the short-term vacation rentals ordinance.

An ad hoc committee is reviewing current city law.

It’s something council members said they’d do when they passed the original one.

The recommendations for changes they have so far include revoking a permit to operate a rental if you have three convictions.

That follows state regulation.

The committee is not recommending the use of noise monitors.

In general, the city officials said there has only been a couple of complaints when it comes to noise.

“I think overall this process is working very well. We would like to see it continue to work well and that’s one of the reasons that we’re coming back and doing our one year review and making tweaks and then hopefully make it even better than what we’ve had,” Chattanooga City Councilman Chip Henderson said.

A draft ordinance of the changes is expected to hit council members’ desks by the weekend.