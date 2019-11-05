Woman seriously injured in attack by “humanized” deer

MARYVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Tellico Plans woman was seriously injured on Monday in an attack by a male deer, which was raised by humans.

The TWRA cites the case as a tragic example of people trying to “humanize” wild animals.

It happened in Maryville outside a business.

The woman was getting the mail when the white-tailed buck came up behind her and knocked her down.

Officials say the deer then circled around her, goring her with its antlers.

She grabbed the antlers as her defense and then the deer continued to drag her around.

Eventually, three bystanders managed to separate the deer from the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wildlife officers were called to scene, sedating the deer and eventually euthanizing it.

It was wearing an orange collar around its neck.

Investigators say the deer was raised by humans from a very young age and was unnaturally humanized.

It was about a year and a half 4-point buck weighing around 75 pounds.

The TWRA says “This is an unfortunate example of the consequences that come from habituating and humanizing wild animals. In the case of humanized white-tailed buck deer, TWRA sees several situations where they become aggressive towards humans, oftentimes women when rutting activity begins. This same rutting activity is also responsible for the uptick in deer versus vehicle collisions in the fall as deer are more mobile during the breeding season.”