Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Looking Good Weather Wise Into the Mid-Week!



For the afternoon: Decreasing clouds Tuesday will give way to more afternoon sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 60’s. Mostly clear and seasonably cool Tuesday night with lows back in the low 40’s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant weather returns for Wednesday with highs back in the upper 60’s. Next area of rain may move in for later Thursday, with another strong cold front moving through Friday morning. Breezy and colder weather returns Friday with highs only near 50.

Lots of sunshine, dry, and cool weather is forecast for next weekend.

Our seasonal highs and lows for the first few days of November: 67 & 44

Don’t forget to bring in the pets, tender vegetation, and check on your elderly neighbors!

