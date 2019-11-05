Wacker Polysilicon cutting jobs because of Chinese tariffs

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials at the Wacker Polysilicon Chemical plant in Bradley County have confirmed to the Cleveland Daily Banner that they are cutting jobs.

The paper reports the cuts are 3% of the Charleston plant’s workforce, or about 20 production workers.

The cuts only apply to the polysilicon plant, not the new pryogenic silica facility that just opened.

They hope to eliminate the positions through buyouts, voluntary leave and attrition.

The company says they are facing lower demand because of Chinese tariffs on American made polysilicon.

China uses 85% of the world’s supply of polysilicon, used primarily in solar technology.