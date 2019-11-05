Spanx founder buys Olivia Newton-John’s​ “Grease” pants at auction

Spanx founder Sara Blakely was revealed on “CBS This Morning” as the anonymous buyer of Olivia Newton-John’s famed black satin pants from “Grease.” The pants sold for more than $162,000 at Julien’s Auctions in California.

The skin-tight pants became an instant icon when Newton-John wore them during the song, “You’re the one that I want.”

- Advertisement -

Blakely also bought a custom “Pink Ladies” jacket presented to Newton-John by the movie’s cast and crew.

Some of the auction’s proceeds will go to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.