RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood will keep his job, after winning nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Millwood got 413 votes in the Municipal Election.

Tony Hullender had 176 votes, and Paul Lee had 55 votes.

For the Ringgold City Council race, Sara S. Clark, Rhonda Swaney and Jack Haynes have been elected as Council Members.