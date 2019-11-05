News 12 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core Explains How Solar Panels Work For Home Installation

Each year, the technology and advancement of solar power gets more attractive for homes or business.

Last night, we looked at the economic pros and cons of going solar.

Tonight, we focus on how it works.

Before starting a new solar project, it’s important to check on some potential issues. Homeowner restrictions, land availability, and trees around your house, are the main obstacles.

Where to put your solar system, is also a huge decision, and should be made with the help of a reputable solar contractor and installer. Available sunshine must be maximized.

One of the first questions you want to ask yourself when you’re considering solar power, is your roof configuration on whether panels can go on your roof. If you have an East/West configuration like mine, that’s not favorable. You need a North/South configuration to your roof, for solar power to be most effective.

To maximize the length of daylight, a ground-mount facing south, was the best way to go for this project. The solar modules, or panels, need to be installed at a favorable angle as well, for direct sunshine.

Once the framing and panels are installed, the wiring is secured and made ready to connect to the solar inverter. The inverter is basically the brains of the solar system.

It converts the direct current, DC power harnessed by the solar panels, into alternating current, or AC power. It then can be fed into a commercial electrical grid.

This is where the new converted solar power, meets the public electric power at the meter.

“So when Georgia Power comes out, your solar’s installed, everything’s turned on, ready to go, Georgia Power then came out and changed this meter for a bi-directional meter, so basically, you’re going to – you know, take away from your usage when you’re making solar, and anything over that, you know, they’re going to purchase from you,” said Dale Roden, Director of Solar Engineering, for Tri-State Electric.

Once the final inspections and permits have been approved, the solar power system can be turned on.

Another nice feature is a tracking app, that gives a full readout, of hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly solar output. It’s pretty easy to follow and will also alert the owner and installer of any problems, but that should be rare.

Just imagine, in just two or three weeks, you too can be harnessing the sun.