Mocs Rushing Attack Making Great Strides From Last Year

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Last year the Chattanooga Mocs failed to average a hundred yards rushing a game. This year they’re averaging nearly 200-yards rushing a game with a true freshman running back leading the charge.

The Mocs rushing attack has been pretty remarkable when you consider they lost returning back Tyrell Price for basically the whole year with a knee injury. Then back-up Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks hasn’t played in a month after hurting his hammy, and veteran offensive lineman Harrison Moon was also lost for the year with a knee injury.

Said quarterback Nick Tiano:”We never thought we would lose the bodies we had. We thought we had a ton of depth at running back going into the season. O-line as well. Kind of had a couple of guys go down, but guys keep stepping up.”

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”We have gotten better up-front offensively. We have kind of figured out some things. Those guys enjoy playing with each other.”

Then in steps true freshman running back Ailym Ford and his legendary work ethic.

Said Tiano:”Me and Tyrell Price we hosted him when he came on his official visit this past December. We were like what do you want to do man? Go bowling? Watch a movie? He was like, y’all have access to a weight room? (chuckles) We’re like I guess man if that’s what you want to do. (laughs)

Said Wright:”I mean it all started with that guy taking reps as a freshman, and he wasn’t even kind of in the mix to play running back. We saw him in the kicking game during fall camp, and I was like, we’ve got to figure out a way to get him on the field because of how hard he practices.”

Ford topped a thousand yards rushing last week.

And with three games to play, he has a shot at the school’s single season rushing record of a 1,251 yards.

Said Wright:”You guys don’t get to see just him as a young man every day. Going to class. Going to study hall. How he practices. How he just lives his life. That’s what you build a program around.”

Tuesday, Ford was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List, which goes to the best F-C-S freshman in America.

Said Wright:”Just to be named at it as a freshman just goes to a lot of what has been going on here the last eight or nine weeks with him.”