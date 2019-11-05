Make room for your passions: How to maximize your garage space

Did you know over half of Americans (59%) feel that engaging in hobbies helps relieve stress? This was one finding in a survey of over 3,000 Americans conducted in 2017 by Kelton Global on behalf of Gladiator, the nation’s leader in customizable garage and household organization solutions.

While work and family obligations may prevent many from pursuing their favorite activities, the survey revealed that another factor acting as a roadblock was having enough space to store equipment or supplies needed for hobbies. Whether you love biking, crafts or other activities, chances are you need easily accessible space to store your gear.

- Advertisement -

Here’s where your garage comes in. The same survey found that 3 out of 4 Americans prioritize storage as the leading use for their garage — but that 28% of Americans can’t even fit a car in their garage because of the clutter.

What’s the solution? Get motivated to optimize your storage space so you can easily access all the things you love to do. Once you’ve rid yourself of the clutter, you can start clearing out even more floor space for your vehicle, woodworking bench, arts and crafts or drum kit for your garage band.

Here are some smart ways to make the most of your garage.

1. Figure out your needs

First, determine how much room your vehicles take up, then map out how much floor space you’ll need for any other items, such as a work bench or space to maneuver items you use frequently. Group the items you want to store in your garage according to category, then get ready to create more storage possibilities for all your gear.

2. Optimize your walls

Take a good look at all the wall space that’s currently being unused in your garage. Fortunately, there are solutions for your walls that don’t involve building bulky shelving that further encroaches on your floor space. For example, the Sports Caddy GearTrack Pack by Gladiator can hold much more than just basketballs and baseball bats. It installs easily on the wall and includes a ball caddy, which holds up to 25 pounds, that you can use for anything from helmets to sleeping bags, bags of potting soil or other bulky items you want kept off the floor. It also has two scoop hooks for heavier sports gear, backpacks, purses, garden tools and more.

3. Foldaway storage solutions

Another versatile option is to use a storage product that can transform from a wall­-installed storage cabinet to a sturdy work surface. Gladiator’s Ready-­to­-Assemble Foldaway Work Station provides both a space-­saving storage cabinet and a functional work surface that can be mounted to their GearTrack or GearWall for easy wall storage. The versatile work station can be used as a gardening center, paint station or as a cabinet for power tools.

4. Look up

There’s another area of your garage that is most likely underutilized — the overhead space.