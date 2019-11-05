Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn is stepping down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The longest serving University President in Tennessee is stepping down.

Dr. Paul Conn announced on Tuesday that he will leave the office of President by next summer.

But he is not leaving the University.

Lee is creating a Chancellor position for him, to support his successor in any way he can.

The 73 year old Conn was named the President of Lee in 1986.

But he told the board on Homecoming Weekend that they should begin the search for his replacement.

Chairman Dennis Livingston says “The Board of Directors has agreed to Dr. Conn’s request that we begin a search for a new president. We do this reluctantly, but with respect for his decision to make this transition.”

“Dr. Conn’s vision will not end here. We are pledged to find a successor who will continue the work he has set in motion.”

During his 34 year tenure, Lee University has grown from a thousand students to five thousand.

And the campus has grown five times in size to match.

Conn told the faculty and staff “This is the job I love, at the place I love, working with the people I love. But it is important for any leader to know when it is time for a change, and Darlia and I agree that the time has come.”