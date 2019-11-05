Golden Apple: Mary Wilson

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Mary Wilson comes from a family of educators.

Her father knew she was going to be a teacher when she was just a little girl.

Now, the Gilbert Elementary School teacher takes the time to make sure her students understand their lessons.

Beth Pelham is the Principal at the school.

She says Wilson makes a huge difference in the lives of her students.

“She has a heart of gold. And I believe that God created her specifically to be here at Gilbert and in this classroom, making a difference in the lives of our children every single day.”

Wilson says growing up in a family of educators, made an impact on her.

She also grew up in LaFayette, and says her dream was to come back and teach there.

Now, her focus is on her 2nd grade students at Gilbert Elementary.

“I want them to learn and I want them to grow. But more than anything I just want them to grow up and be a productive member of society. And I want them to go make an impact, whatever that maybe.”