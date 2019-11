FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Mayor of Fort Oglethorpe has won re-election to his position.

The incumbent, Earl Gray, had 523 votes.

- Advertisement -

His challenger, Louis Hamm, had 215 votes.

Also, incumbent council member Rhonda James won re-election as well.

James had 432 votes, and Melissa Jacks had 312 votes.