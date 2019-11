DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – An extremely close race for the Mayor of Dalton came down to the wire.

The current Mayor of Dalton is being replaced by the former Mayor.

Former Mayor David Pennington won the Municipal Election by 1,400 votes.

Current Mayor Dennis Mock had 1,389 votes.

Mock lost by 11 votes.

Pennington was the mayor of Dalton from 2008 until 2014.