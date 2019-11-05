Director promises better balloon festival next year in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Many who attended the Chattanooga Balloon festival feel deflated after no balloons took flight this weekend.

Thousands of people attended the first balloon festival held at the Tennessee Riverpark.

Festival goers complained of long lines, horrible traffic, high prices, and muddy terrain.

People who purchased tickets say they were promised things that did not even happen, but organizers say it was out of their control and events like this aren’t easy.

“We’re gonna understand that we didn’t put on a perfect show and i don’t think anyone ever has. But you just have to be aware that you can make some improvements and talk to those folks that are upset and we do that. We reached out and communicate verbally everybody. At the end of the day and come back way better next year and put on a fantastic show and eliminate some of these issues but ill tell you what weather will always be a factor.”

Organizers say its always challenging to do events like this in new areas but they will be back next year with improvements.