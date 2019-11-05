Catoosa County uses new voting system

CATOOSA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Voters who went to polls today in Catoosa County experienced a new paper ballot system.

A familiar sign of election day is people campaigning for their candidate.

In Catoosa County, people noticed one change when they went in to their polling place, the voting machines.

“I liked it. I thought it was very easy,” Tana Davidson said.

“I thought it was wonderful and I am so glad that they got something that is so easy for people with disabilities,” Terri Johnson said.

This county is one of six in the state selected to be the pilot for the new voting system. It features a touch screen selection, but also a verifiable paper ballot. After you print and check over it, you put your ballot in the scanner.

“The touch was just really convenient. It wasn’t too high, a couple years ago it was very difficult for me to reach the top and I actually had to get some help from somebody to assist me. But this time everything was within my reach and the touch was really easy and simple and getting a copy and getting to read it was clear, very accessible for people with disabilities,” Johnson said.

“It was quicker. You could see that you actually got a print out. It showed you that you did it,” Davidson said.

Sam Teasley, the director of external affairs with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, says the previous system was 17 years old.

“We thought it was important to update them both in the age of cyber security concerns, we wanted to have something that was up to date. That could be upgraded over the next several years,” Teasley said.

Johnson says the machines are an improvement.

“I think it is a wonderful thing and I hope it will continue to be this way from now on,” Johnson said.

The first statewide use of the new system will be during the March Presidential Preference Primary.