BREAKING: Two state chase ends with officer involved shooting

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A chase of a stolen vehicle starting in North Georgia ends in Tennessee with an officer involved shooting.

The suspect was shot, and a deputy was injured in the pursuit.

It started in Dade County, and ended in Marion County.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Deputy chasing the car wrecked his vehicle in the pursuit, according to Sgt. Chad Payne.

The Deputy has been transported to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to be okay.

His K-9 is also okay.

Two other Deputies continued the pursuit, which ended in Marion County with shots being fired.

That happened on Parker Lane, and Highway 134 in Marion County.

There’s no official word on the condition of the suspect.

No Deputies were injured during the shooting.

The T.B.I. is heading to the scene to investigate.