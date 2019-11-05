Anthony Bourdain’s chef’s knife sells for over $230,000

A collection of the late Anthony Bourdain’s belongings fetched nearly $2 million at auction in October — with his custom chef’s knife selling for for a whopping $231,250. The auction comes after the beloved chef and television personality died in June 2018 by suicide at the age of 61.

Out of the more than 200 listings, Bourdain’s chef’s knife netted the highest bid of $185,000, before the additional 25% buyer’s premium of $46,250. The steel and meteorite knife was expected to be the highest-valued item prior to the auction, his longtime assistant, Laurie Woolever, told CBS New York last month. The website the knife was sold through, iGavel Auctions, predicted it would sell for anywhere between $4,000 and $6,000.

The knife is pictured on the site with a certificate of authenticity issued to Bourdain in 2016. It was also sold with a black carrying case, according to the site. The auction was presented by Lark Mason Associates.

The custom knife was sold for $230,000 at auction. iGavel Auctions

Other lots up for grabs included a custom U.S. Navy jacket with a “Tony Bourdain” patch, which sold for $171,250 total, and a chrome duck press, which fetched $35,000 total. Bidders also purchased various pieces of artwork, books, accessories and other items from Bourdain’s life.

The pieces were avaialable from October 9 to October 30 and included some of Bourdain’s most meaningful possessions, according to Woolever.

“Anything that sort of made it to the home collection was something that had a real, personal significance to him, so when I look around this room, I really see so much of him,” she said. “I see the things that he loved.”

A significant portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at Bourdain’s alma mater, the Culinary Institute of America, to help students study abroad or complete a global cuisine and culture international program. Remaining proceeds will benefit his estate.

“I’m pleased to see that Tony’s art, furnishings, watches, books and collectibles have found new homes with people who appreciate his sensibilities, and that the sale of these items will allow future generations of CIA students to explore the world,” Woolever said of the sale in an press release.

Li Cohen contributed to this report.