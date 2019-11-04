Vols Expect Line of Scrimmage Game Against Kentucky

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Homecoming festivities have subsided and its back to business for the Vols as they prepare for their penultimate road trip.

Tennessee faces Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline) on the call.

Even with the Vols winning three of their last four outings, UT is focused on overcoming another strong defense against the Wildcats, which head coach Jeremy Pruitt regarded as one of the best in the SEC. UK is coming off of a 29-7 win over Missouri and ranks third in the league in pass defense (180.5 ypg) and fourth in opponent first downs, holding teams to just 18 per game.

“At Kentucky, with that identity they kind of play with, they are physical and tough,” Pruitt said at his Monday press conference. “They play together. They are very opportunistic. It will be a hostile environment, so we are looking forward to the challenge. But Kentucky has a team that is really talented and playing really well right now and we will have to be at our best to have a shot Saturday.”

A key to slowing the Wildcats will be containing converted wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., who has stepped in at quarterback due to injuries. Bowden rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri on Oct. 26 to pick up his second SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor before UK went into its bye week.

“We need to win the line of scrimmage,” Pruitt said. “This will be a line of scrimmage game. We need to keep edges on the defense. When the ball is out in space, we need to be able to tackle one-on-one. We cannot give up one-on-one to a blocker defensively, you have to make two guys block you. And, we can’t let the ball be thrown over our heads.”